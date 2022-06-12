At the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted that, "Today, we mark a year since the formation of the government, one that was formed to save the country. This is one of the best governments the country has ever had.

"This is not the government that most of us imagined it would be," Bennett added, "but despite that, we have succeeded in working together despite our differing views, showing Israeli citizens that there is an alternative to continual arguments and chaos."

Speaking after Bennett was alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who said: "Every morning, I get up and thank the Al-mighty for giving me the privilege of serving the country."

Lapid, son of the rabidly anti-religious Tommy Lapid, is not known for his fondness for religion and indeed has campaigned for public transportation on Shabbat and for Israel to introduce civil marriage.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who is Shabbat-observant, thus responded, "And I thank the Al-mighty that every morning, Yair Lapid gets up and thanks the Al-mighty."