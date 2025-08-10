Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) sent a letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, calling on him to sign a "change of circumstances" letter, which will allow for another motion to dissolve the Knesset to be proposed soon.

"The chairman of a coalition party can not sit in a government led by someone whom he does not believe in. In your statement, you admitted that the Prime Minister's policy is not leading to a decisive victory in Gaza, not bringing the hostages home, and not winning the war. You added that you can no longer stand behind the Prime Minister and support him."

He added, "In this light, I call on you to join me in a joint letter to the Knesset Speaker, in which we will notify him of a significant change of circumstances which justifies the reproposal of the motion to dissolve the 25th Knesset per Section 76 of the Knesset regulations."

At the beginning of July, Yesh Atid renewed its efforts to lead the dissolution of the Knesset after the vote on the matter failed, and according to the regulations, such a motion can not be reproposed within six months of the previous one.

The party tried to collect 61 signatures from MKs on a letter to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana demanding a new discussion on the motion that failed in June.

According to Knesset regulations, a bill that has been rejected in the plenum cannot be reintroduced for six months. Yesh Atid is now trying to bypass this restriction by claiming a “change in circumstances” that would justify reopening the debate.

The opposition sought to leverage the withdrawal of the ultra-Orthodox parties to bring them into the effort, but both Shas and United Torah Judaism declined to cooperate.