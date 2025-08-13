The commander of a reconnaissance unit dismissed a soldier from the Oketz Canine Unit after he refused to send a dog to inspect the body of a terrorist who was eliminated after attempting to infiltrate an installation, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The soldier wished to throw an explosive device at the body instead of sending a dog to inspect it for fear of endangering the animal. The commander demanded that a dog be sent, in case the terrorist had valuable intelligence on him.

Due to the soldier's refusal to send the dog, the commander of the unit decided to dismiss the soldier and his dog from the force and to send them out of the Gaza Strip. In the end, the body was inspected using a bulldozer.

Soldiers in the reconnaissance unit claimed that due to the canine handler's dismissal, they had to enter suspicious structures in Gaza without a dog to lead the way, leaving them in additional danger.