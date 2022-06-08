A top Iranian official on Tuesday threatened to “raze Tel Aviv and Haifa”, Ynet reported.

“Upon an order of the Supreme Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground for any mistake made by the enemy (Israel),” the commander of the Iranian Army’s ground forces, Kiumars Heydari, was quoted as having told the Fars news agency.

Heydari was also quoted as saying that “the Israeli-occupied territories will be liberated in less than 25 years.”

He also stated that the range of the Islamic Republic’s drones and missiles has increased, indicating that they could pose a threat to Israel.

The comments come a day after it was reported that security forces in Thailand recently foiled an Iranian plot to attack Israeli and western targets in the country.

An Iranian agent, who was arrested in Indonesia with a fake Bulgarian passport, is believed to have been the mastermind behind the planned attacks. He worked with other elements to establish terrorist infrastructure and cells in Thailand.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier on Tuesday commented on Iran and said, "The days of immunity, in which Iran attacks Israel and spreads terrorism via its regional proxies but remains unscathed – are over. We are taking action, everywhere, at any time, and will continue to do so."

He added, "In recent years, Iran has crossed a series of red lines, especially in enriching uranium at a level of 60% -- without a response and the world goes on. Israel cannot – and will not – accept such a situation."