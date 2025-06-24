US House Speaker Mike Johnson praised US President Donald Trump on Monday night, after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“It’s a really remarkable achievement. President Trump deserves all the credit. This is what peace through strength looks like. We haven’t seen this in a while, and it’s really a big sigh of relief here on Capitol Hill,” Johnson told reporters at the US Capitol, as quoted by CNN.

Calling it “a really, really big day,” and “historic,” Johnson also said that calls from other lawmakers for a War Powers resolution potentially limiting the president’s authority to issue further strikes on Iran was “kind of a moot point now, isn’t it?”

Johnson added that he expected to be briefed on the developments on Tuesday, saying that a briefing had already been planned but “it’ll be a little different in its tone, I suspect now.”

His comments come after Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning.

He added that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later.

Israel has yet to officially comment on Trump’s announcement. An Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Iran has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar.

Speaking to NBC News after his announcement of the ceasefire, Trump called it “a wonderful day for the world, in my opinion.”

“It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done," he said. "A lot of people were dying, and it was only going to get worse. It would have brought the whole Middle East down."

Asked how long the ceasefire would be, Trump replied, “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever.”