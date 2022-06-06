Security forces in Thailand thwarted an Iranian plot to attack Israeli and western targets in the country, it was cleared for publication Monday evening, Mako News reported.

An Iranian agent, who was arrested in Indonesia with a fake Bulgarian passport, is believed to have been the mastermind behind the planned attacks. He worked with other elements to establish terrorist infrastructure and cells in Thailand. Although the attempted attack was thwarted, the Iranians continue to try to carry out attacks in Thailand and elsewhere.

Israeli security officials believe Iran is seeking to retaliate for a series of assassinations of senior Iranian officials, which have been blamed on Israel.

A travel warning remains in effect for Turkey amid reports that Iran is targeting Israelis in that country.