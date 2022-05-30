Multiple swastikas were carved into the office windows of a synagogue in Los Angeles late Thursday night or early Friday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the IKAR synagogue, no one was in the building when the vandalism occurred.

“Fortunately no one was present or physically harmed,” the synagogue's chief executive Melissa Balaban and board vice chair Michelle Rosenthal said in a statement.

The synagogue contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to file a report.

The antisemitic vandalism, part of a disturbing trend of Jews increasingly being targeted across the U.S., followed an incident only a week earlier in which extremists hurled hateful anti-Jewish remarks at city residents from a truck.

According to the StopAntisemitism watchdog organization, members of a white supremacist group known as the “Goyim Defense League” shouted antisemitic abuse at pedestrians as they drove a truck through Los Angeles that was covered in anti-Jewish messages, leading to a police investigation.

“Dressed in Nazi like uniforms and screaming ‘the Nazis are coming,’ Jon Minadeo II and his cronies from ‘Goyim Defense League’ harass guests of the Beverly Hilton,” StopAntisemitism said in a tweet.