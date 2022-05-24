Los Angeles police are investigating an incident in which members of a white supremacist group hurled antisemitic abuse at residents as they drove a truck through Los Angeles on Saturday that was covered in anti-Jewish messages.

The StopAntisemitism watchdog organization said that the “Goyim Defense League” was behind the antisemitic harassment that occurred in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

“Dressed in Nazi like uniforms and screaming ‘the Nazis are coming,’ Jon Minadeo II and his cronies from ‘Goyim Defense League’ harass guests of the Beverly Hilton,” StopAntisemitism said on Twitter.

“Antisemitic graffiti covered the vehicle they arrived in. Police were called and asked them to leave as guests started complaining of harassment. No citation was issued… Note the ‘Great Replacement’ graffiti on their truck – the same rhetoric the Buffalo shooter espoused in his manifesto before murdering 10 people.”

An investigation has been jointly opened by several law enforcement agencies, including the Beverly Hills Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CBS News reported.

According to witnesses, when confronted the extremists shouted slurs and swear words.

West Hollywood Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted: “A disgusting antisemitic truck spewing vulgar Jew hatred drove through our streets today. An example of inhumanity. As a daughter of an Auschwitz survivor, I will always stand up, speak out and fight this hatred.”

In response, ADL Southern California said: “We stand in solidarity with Mayor Bosse and thank the Beverly Hills PD for clarity that this disgusting display of antisemitism has no place in Beverly Hills or anywhere else.”

The ADL on its site said that the “Goyim Defense League” was “responsible for at least 74 antisemitic propaganda incidents in 2021” and that it was a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism. The group includes five or six primary organizers/public figures, dozens of supporters and thousands of online followers.”