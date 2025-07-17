תיעוד: השמדת מנהרת טרור בדארג' תופאח דובר צה"ל

Troops from the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Daraj Tuffah area in northern Gaza.

Over the past week, the Commando Brigade identified a terrorist cell armed with an RPG near our troops. In a rapid response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, directed by the troops operating on the ground, carried out precise strikes and eliminated the terrorists.

תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים בעזה דובר צה"ל

In a separate activity, the troops, in coordination with Yahalom soldiers, dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately 800 meters long and 18 meters deep.

So far, the troops have dismantled weapons, observation posts, and military structures belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons storage facility where Hamas terrorists were hiding.