Protests turned violent for the third consecutive day in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as federal immigration enforcement operations prompted widespread unrest, property damage, and mass arrests across the city.

Tensions began to rise last Friday following a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in several neighborhoods, including Boyle Heights and the Fashion District. The raids resulted in dozens of arrests and quickly drew crowds of demonstrators accusing the federal government of targeting immigrant communities.

According to police reports, what began as street protests escalated into riots, with demonstrators hurling projectiles and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement personnel. Riot police responded with tear gas and crowd control munitions. The disturbances spread over the weekend to other areas, including Paramount and Compton, with incidents of arson, including the burning of a police vehicle.

Authorities said that hundreds of National Guard troops deployed under President Donald Trump's orders confronted demonstrators, making numerous arrests and addressing widespread property damage. In several locations, rioters were seen waving Mexican flags amid the unrest.

Officers confronted demonstrators, making numerous arrests and addressing widespread property damage. Flash-bang grenades and tear gas were used to disperse protesters who blocked roads and refused to comply with police orders. Protesters reportedly threw rocks at officers and spray-painted graffiti.

An Australian freelance journalist was injured after being struck in the leg by a rubber bullet reportedly fired by security forces during the unrest, drawing criticism from international media and concern from Australian officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called on President Trump to withdraw the National Guard from the area. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also criticized the deployment, describing it as a "dangerous escalation."

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Marines based in southern California are on high alert and could be dispatched to assist the National Guard if the violence continues.

President Trump said on Sunday night, "There are violent people in Los Angeles and they will not escape accountability for their actions."

FBI Director Kash Patel described the situation as the city being “under siege by marauding criminals” and affirmed that federal support will continue until order is restored.

Officials and community leaders have called for calm. Further demonstrations are scheduled throughout the week, with authorities expressing concern over potential continued unrest and pressure on emergency services.