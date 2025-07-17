Israel Police on Thursday morning reported that an additional complaint has been filed against the Hashomrim organization chair Haim Rotter, who is accused of serious sexual offenses.

The complaint was submitted by a complainant in the United States in cooperation with the FBI as part of a legal inquiry. To date, thirteen complaints have been filed against Rotter.

On Tuesday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended Rotter's detention by an additional week. He is suspected of committing indecent acts and exploiting authority. The investigation was opened about three weeks ago following serious complaints lodged against him.

The police stated, "Investigators from the special team at the Dan District Police continue to gather findings and evidence, while interrogating the suspect and collecting testimonies. The investigation is ongoing, and aims to uncover the truth."

Last week, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu urged: "It is a mitzvah (Torah commandment) and obligation to report Haim Rotter to the police - this is not a sin, but the fulfillment of a Torah commandment."

"I was horrified to hear about the great cruelty of Haim Rotter. These are acts that the Torah compares to bloodshed." He also clarified that silence in the face of further harm falls under the prohibition, "You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor," and that it is the religious community's duty to protect the victims and prevent further harm to the children of Israel.

In light of the fear existing among some of the victims, the rabbi offered a solution: "Anyone who is afraid to approach the police is welcome to contact us at the court. We will assist with all the tools — halachic, psychological, and supportive — to eradicate this grave act."