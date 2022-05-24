Foreign MInister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has refrained from leaving Israel since former coalition chair MK Idit Silman (Yamina) quit the coalition, due to the instability of the government, Israel Hayom reported.

The first few times, Lapid's office told the countries in question that the reason for the cancellation was the terror wave, but the diplomats noted that in their countries, the visits were verified twice and still canceled. One of them noted that the cancellations ruin the atmosphere.

"Instead of coordinating and then cancelling again, it would have been better for them to tell us that until the end of the summer session, there will be no visits," he said.

Another diplomat said, "Cancellation of the visits is accepted with understanding."

Though visits abroad are an essential part of the position of Foreign Minister, Lapid has made just one trip to the US and a few quick trips to Europe during the year he has been in office.

Israel Hayom added that in his first few months in office, Lapid also traveled to countries which had signed the Abraham Accords with Israel, but refrained from traveling to far-off places in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. One of the reasons for this was the travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but during the past few months Lapid has also reduced the number of Zoom meetings with is counterparts.

Lapid's office responded: "We are discussing diplomatic visits before the end of the break. Diplomatic work is unusual and is not limited to visits. The Minister is in continuous contact with a long list of counterparts around the world. Naturally, the schedule is dynamic. In the past year the Minister has led a foreign policy that has received praise."