The Bennett government suffered a major political blow Wednesday morning, with coalition chairwoman Idit Silman announcing her departure from the coalition.

Silman, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina faction, said early Wednesday morning that she will no longer stay in the narrow coalition government, announcing her resignation.

The coalition chairwoman cited deep ideological differences with the government’s left-wing partners, including the Meretz and Labor factions.

“I cannot [continue] any longer,” Silman said.

Silman’s departure comes just days after she levelled an ultimatum against Health Minister and Meretz faction chief Nitzan Horowitz, demanding that the ban on hametz (leavened bread) be maintained in hospitals.

Silman is expected to send Prime Minister Bennett a formal resignation letter later on Wednesday.

Without Silman in the coalition, the government will lose its majority in the Knesset, falling from 61 seats to 60, potentially enabling the Opposition to veto any coalition bills.