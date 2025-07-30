Opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on his supporters to avoid Channel 14, even when they're in public venues such as restaurants, barbershops, or clinics.

In a message shared with the public, Lapid wrote: "A polite suggestion: If you enter a public place and the TV is on Channel 14, simply ask if it can be changed. Don’t argue, don’t get into ideology, just say nicely, ‘Would you mind switching the channel? I don’t care to which one, whatever works for you.’"

He continued by advising supporters to keep the interaction calm and brief: "If they ask why, don’t explain too much. Don’t debate. Just smile and say, ‘It makes me feel uncomfortable.’ If they decline, that’s fine. If they agree, it’s a small step toward reducing incitement, hate, and what he referred to as 'violent brainwashing from the government.'"

Lapid also suggested that switching the channel might lead to unexpected entertainment: "You might end up catching a great game, a song by Odeya on the music channel, or a cheetah documentary on National Geographic. All it takes is a simple request."

In response, media commentator Yaki Adamker criticized Lapid’s remarks, saying: "Lapid wants you to stop watching Channel 14. That’s what happens when you’re used to a media landscape where only your side gets to speak. The revolution has already begun, and you won’t be able to stop it."