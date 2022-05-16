Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman on Sunday afternoon, congratulated the Achdut Yisrael “Achi” School in Tekoa for being one of this year’s recipients of the Jerusalem Prize for Unity.

The prize was established as an apolitical social initiative recognizing institutions engaged in working towards unity, and was established by the Yifrach, Sha'ar and Frenkel families (and former Jerusalem Mayor MK Nir Barkat) in memory of their sons, who were murdered by Arab terrorists in 2014.



Ne’eman said: “I congratulate the Achi School in Tekoa on winning this award. I hope that the spirit of unity, mutual respect, and diversity, exemplified by the school and the community of Tekoa here in Gush Etzion, will serve to inspire the entire country as something to strive for.”

This year was the first year that the Jerusalem Prize included an "education" category.

Previous Prize winners include the Eretz-Ir nonprofit, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, and Taglit-Birthright Israel.