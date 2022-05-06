U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts described as “absolutely appalling” the leak of a draft court opinion on the overturning of Roe V. Wade, insisting that the leak would not impact the court’s decision on the matter.

In Roberts’ first public talk since the leak, the chief justice spoke at an annual summit of layers and judges from the federal 11th Circuit Court in Atlanta, Fox News reported.

Roberts said: "A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling. If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

He described whoever leaked the document as a “bad apple.”

On Tuesday, Roberts confirmed that the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was genuine, but noted that it was written in February and it not the final opinion of the full court.

Since the document’s appearance, abortion activists have launched campaigns targeting Supreme Court justices, causing DC police to install a fence around the Supreme Court building. Activists have also organized a funded campaign to give protesters stipends to march outside the private residences of the six conservative Supreme Court justices, leading to criticism from members of Congress, including some Democrats.

The White House has refused to comment on the scheduled weekend protests at private residences, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was supportive of the protesters’ right to peacefully protest.

“I completely condemn the leak,” said Senator Mark Warner (D-VI). “Whoever leaked it should be prosecuted... People should not serve in public life and feel that outrageous extremists on either end of the political agenda suddenly have license to physically and verbally attack public officials.”