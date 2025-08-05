Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Noam Sohlberg and Justice Yael Willner voiced some uncharacteristically harsh criticism against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

i24News legal correspondent Avishai Grinzaig revealed that during a hearing on a petition by the Bochrim Bahaim (Choosing Life) Forum asking to instruct the Attorney General to launch an investigation into the leak of sensitive information, Justice Willner hinted that Miara's claims were false.

The judge accused the Attorney General's representative at the hearing of intentional deception. After the prosecutor apologized if she was not accurate, Willner responded: "There's a difference; it's not that you were inaccurate, you said things that weren't correct."

Justice Sohlberg lambasted the Attorney General's conduct, citing her lack of substantive answers and inaction. "I don't remember such a thing since I'm here in the court. What do you wish to hide? Behind these matters lies a serious issue — not just anything, but leaks on grave security affairs. This is a serious matter. The feeling here is uneasy, like they're hiding factual and legal details from us. Avoiding the investigation of leaks harms Israeli security."

The Attorney General did not comment on the report.