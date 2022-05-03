US Supreme Court President Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of a document that was leaked to Politico, a draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court intends to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision related to abortion regulations.

Roberts added that he has ordered an investigation into the leak, and noted that the draft opinion "does not represent" the Court's final position.

If Roe vs. Wade is indeed overturned, it will lead to abortion being banned in roughly half of the states of America.

The leaked document contained potentially inflammatory statements such as: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start ... We hold that Roe ... must be overruled ... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."