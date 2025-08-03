The government is set to vote tomorrow on the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, with plans to immediately begin the process of appointing her successor. This move goes against a ruling by the Supreme Court, which stated that no new appointment process should begin before the current Attorney General's term has ended.

Despite the pending vote, Baharav-Miara is not expected to be removed from her post immediately and is likely to continue reporting for work in the days that follow.

In the meantime, several senior ministers have stated they will work only with the deputy Attorney General until a new Attorney General is officially in place.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has reportedly said in private discussions that, in his view, Baharav-Miara should no longer be invited to government or cabinet meetings once the dismissal decision is made.