During a Supreme Court hearing today (Tuesday) on the petitions concerning the appointment of Major General David Zini to head the Shin Bet, an unusual confrontation occurred between the President of the Supreme Court, Justice Isaac Amit, and two of the panel judges, Alex Stein and Gila Canfy-Steinitz.

Judge Stein remarked during the hearing, "The Prime Minister can disagree with the legal advisor and believe that the law clearly states that he will appoint the head of the Shin Bet."

Amit responded, "I disagree. It has been established that the legal advisor is the interpreter of the law." Stein replied, "That's why we are here. I read the law, and it's clear. I struggle with things outside of the law."

Later, Judge Stein directly criticized the position of the Attorney General in relation to the legal advisor's representative during the hearing, saying, "Even Madam, you are subject to the law. How does the legal advisor's directive against Netanyahu's involvement align with the Shin Bet law?"

He added, "What the legal advisor is saying contradicts a ruling by Barak." Amit dismissed the claim, saying, "That's not correct. It's explicitly written differently." Stein responded, "We have a disagreement about the necessity."

Judge Canfy-Steinitz also joined the criticism, stating that the legal advisor's opinion took an extreme stance and did not address any more moderate alternatives.

The legal advisor’s representative responded that the stance was due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct, but admitted, "It's not certain that the opinion would have been different had Netanyahu not rushed to announce Zini’s appointment."

Canfy-Steinitz further criticized the lack of less drastic alternatives presented to the legal advisor's stance.