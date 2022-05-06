US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday night condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Elad, in which three people were murdered.

“We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack in Elad, Israel, which killed at least three and wounded many others. This was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women, and was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day,” the Secretary of State said in a statement.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack,” he added.

“May the memory of those who passed be a blessing,” concluded Blinken.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also condemned the attack.

“We are appalled by another attack in Israel, this time in the city of Elad, on Israel’s Independence Day. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families and wish a full recovery for the injured. As always, we stand with Israel as it confronts this terrorist threat,” he wrote.

The three men who were murdered in the attack were identified on Thursday night as Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children and a well-known figure in the city.

A second victim has been identified as Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, and also a father of five children.

The third victim is Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.

Earlier on Thursday, the US and EU Ambassadors to Israel condemned the terrorist attack in Elad.

EU Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev said following the attack: "I am horrified by reports of another brutal attack in Elad in central Israel that killed several people as Independence Day came to a close. This kind of cowardly violence will never win! Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."

US Ambassador Tom Nides added: "Heartbreaking end to Yom HaAtzmaut in Elad. I share the grief of families of those murdered in the terrorist attack & wish speedy recovery to the wounded. This must STOP!"