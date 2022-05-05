The US and EU Ambassadors to Israel condemned the terrorist attack in which three people were killed in the haredi city of Elad Thursday night.

EU Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev said following the attack: "I am horrified by reports of another brutal attack in Elad in central Israel that killed several people as Independence Day came to a close. This kind of cowardly violence will never win! Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."

US Ambassador Tom Nides added: "Heartbreaking end to Yom HaAtzmaut in Elad. I share the grief of families of those murdered in the terrorist attack & wish speedy recovery to the wounded. This must STOP!"

According to preliminary reports, the terrorist attacked people with an axe on a city street in Elad before moving to a nearby park to continue his killing spree. Police spokesperson Eli Levy said that there were reportedly two attackers, one armed with an axe, and one with a knife.