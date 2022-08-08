IDF soldiers enter village of Rumana, near Jenin, to demolish homes of two terrorists who murdered three in the city of Elad.

IDF soldiers on Sunday night entered the village of Rumana, near Jenin, to demolish the homes of the two terrorists who carried out the attack in Elad.

During the demolition, there were reports of rocks that were thrown at the soldiers.

The IDF said that the demolition was completed successfully with no unusual incidents.

In June, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, head of IDF Central Command, signed a demolition order for the home of one of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Elad, and announced his intention to demolish the home of the second terrorist who carried out the attack.

Fuchs signed a demolition order for the home in which Assad al-Rafa'i lived. The order was issued after an appeal filed by the terrorist’s family against the demolition was rejected.

In addition, the head of the Central Command announced his intention to demolish the home of the second terrorist who participated in the attack, Sabhi Abu Shakir.

Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren ben Yiftach were killed in the attack, after which the terrorists managed to flee the scene and hide in a forest near the city.

The manhunt for them continued for three days before the two were captured in the bushes in a forest located about 500 meters from the city of Elad. The terrorists surrendered to the forces without resistance.