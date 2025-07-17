Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman Yaron Rosenthal signed a planning contract for the creation of the new community of Bar Kochba, which is planned to be built between Sde Boaz and Har Gilo, south of Jerusalem.

The signing follows a cabinet decision last year to establish the community to increase the Jewish presence in the area.

Approximately half a year ago, a trailer park was established on the site, and now the signing of the planning contract will enable the community to be developed. This is the first community of its kind that will connect Gush Etzion to Jerusalem and serve as a key element in strengthening the continuity of settlement.

Bar Kochba is on a historic ridge where no Jews had lived since Beitar was destroyed some 2,000 years ago. The historic significance of the community's establishment emphasizes the Jewish people's return to the place associated with the Bar Kochba revolt and Jewish history.

Rosenthal said, "The signing of the planning contract is a direct continuation of a process that began a year ago. We are proud to lead the establishment of the new community, which will strengthen Gush Etzion, connect it to Jerusalem, and restore Israeli sovereignty to a historic ridge that stood abandoned for generations. Bar Kochva will redefine the area and become a symbol of Zionism, resilience, and rootedness in the land. How fortunate we are to have this privilege."