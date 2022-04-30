The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and “Yamam” police forces on Saturday apprehended the terrorists who carried out a Friday terror attack in the city of Ariel.

The terrorists and their weapons were apprehended in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, the IDF said.

An initial investigation of the attack determined that a vehicle with an Israeli license plate arrived at the post of the security guard of Ariel. Two terrorists then got out of the vehicle, opened fire at the security guard from close range and killed him, before making a U-turn and fleeing the scene.

Later, it became clear that the murdered security guard shielded his girlfriend, who was operating at the same location, with his body and took the bullets instead of her.

Apparently, at least ten bullets were fired at the post, and the security guard absorbed no less than three. Afterwards, one of the terrorists returned to the vehicle, made a u-turn, and picked up the second terrorist, who was waiting for him on the other side of the street.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, "I would like to send my condolences to the family of the security guard who was murdered as he protected his colleague from the terrorists with his body, last night in Ariel. Security forces laid their hands on the terrorists this evening."

"There is no terrorist who we will not reach and bring to justice. Our war against terror is long. Together, we will win."