An 18-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded on Wednesday when a terrorist opened fire at him near a new farm next to the Western Ariel Industrial Zone.

Magen David Adom (MDA) updated that the victim was taken to Beilinson Hospital in moderate condition with a gunshot wound in the arm.

The suspect fled the scene.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "Following the initial report regarding a shooting attack near Ari'el, an Israeli civilian, moderately injured by gunfire, arrived at the Ari'el Industrial Park and is currently receiving medical treatment."

The security forces began a pursuit after the terrorist and are setting up roadblocks in the area.

On Monday, a baby was injured in a rock-throwing attack on an Israeli vehicle in the Huwara area.

The child was reportedly lightly injured in the attack. The vehicle continued on to the entrance to the Samaria Border Police Station, where the baby received medical treatment.