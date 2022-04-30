A security guard in his 20s was murdered in a shooting incident at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria on Friday evening.

Preliminary reports indicate that a vehicle with an Israeli license plate arrived at the post of the security guard of Ariel. Two terrorists armed with a rifle opened fire at the security guard from close range and killed him, before fleeing the scene.

Some reports suggested the terrorists also stabbed the security guard after shooting him.

A manhunt for the shooters is underway. Residents of Ariel and nearby towns have been alerted of an infiltration by terrorists.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed the shooting attack and said, “Following the initial report, suspects arrived in a vehicle in the city of Ariel, shot at a security guard at the post at the entrance to the city and fled the scene.”

“IDF and Shin Bet fighters, along with an intelligence effort, launched a manhunt for the suspects and are blocking roads in the area,” added the statement.

The Israel Police said the shooting targeted security guards at the western entrance to Ariel. Police and IDF forces in large numbers arrived at the scene and are searching for the suspected terrorists.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided him with medical treatment before pronouncing him dead.

Magen David Adom paramedic Tomer Fein said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw a man in his 20, unconscious with gunshot wounds, he not breathing and without a pulse. We performed medical tests, but he was without signs of life and we had to pronounce him dead."

