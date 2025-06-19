The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Thursday morning that engineering forces from the Samaria Brigade operated in the village of Einabus to demolish the home of terrorist Samer Hussein, who carried out a shooting attack at the Gitti Avisar junction in Ariel on November 29, 2024.

Five Israeli civilians and four soldiers were injured in the attack.

The terrorist, affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, opened fire on a bus and a nearby bus stop where several soldiers were standing. Of the nine people wounded, three sustained serious injuries, one was moderately injured, and five were lightly injured.

Security forces neutralized the terrorist at the scene shortly after the attack.

The defense establishment, with the backing of legal authorities, decided to demolish the terrorist’s home as part of its deterrence policy. According to this policy, the home of a terrorist who carries out an attack of an exceptional nature—regardless of whether it results in fatalities—will be demolished.

"The IDF will continue to act to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria and to bring justice to terrorists who target civilians or security forces," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated.