Two terrorists were neutralized on Sunday afternoon by IDF forces after they attempted to carry out a ramming attack near the Ariel Junction in Samaria. A MDA team administered medical treatment to a victim who was lightly wounded.

An initial investigation found that the vehicle carrying two terrorists traveled the wrong way and attempted to ram into a post with soldiers at the intersection. IDF troops opened fire on them. Two terrorists were neutralized, and at least one of them was eliminated.

The IDF published an initial statement stating: "A report was received regarding a ramming attack at the Ariel Junction. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area."

Exactly a week ago, a terrorist brutally murdered Kedumim resident Gideon Peri, in an attack in the Baron Industrial Area. Peri was taken in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva where he was pronounced dead.