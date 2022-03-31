Ukraine
Ukraine iStock

A Ukrainian Jewish community leader was stabbed three times in an antisemitic attack in Western Ukraine.

The assault occurred in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk on Thursday while Igor Perelman, the director of the Jewish community in the city was walking down the street.

“The attack was accompanied by antisemitic remarks [heard] by numerous witnesses,” the United Jewish Community of Ukraine said in a statement.

They added that the identity of the attacker was known to police who subsequently arrested the 49-year old man after speaking to witnesses.

Perelman was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for chest and neck stab wounds.

“The United Jewish Community of Ukraine wishes Igor Perelman a speedy recovery,” the organization wrote.

According to media reports, the assailant attacked Perelman after an argument over a parking space.

