Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed what he described as an "absolutely brilliant result" following a large-scale drone attack targeting Russian strategic bombers.

In a post on social media site X, Zelenskyy relayed a report from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, stating, "An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range operation."

A military official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, detailed the extensive nature of the strike, confirming that drones impacted 41 planes at various Russian military airfields. The targeted aircraft included A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M models. These bombers, specifically the Tupolev Tu-95 and Tu-22, have been previously utilized by Moscow to launch missiles against Ukraine. The A-50 aircraft are critical for coordinating targets and detecting air defenses and guided missiles.

The complex operation reportedly involved smuggling first-person view drones into Russia, where they were then concealed within mobile wooden houses. "Later, drones were hidden under the roofs of these houses while already placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers," the official explained to AP.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian officials involved in the meticulous planning of the operation were successfully withdrawn from Russia prior to the execution. "Of course, not everything can be revealed at this moment, but these are Ukrainian actions that will undoubtedly be in history books," he added.

AP had reported that the Ukrainian attack was a year and a half in the making, with President Zelenskyy personally supervising the operation, according to a security official. Zelenskyy reiterated his commitment to national defense, stating on X, "We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state, and our people. I outlined the tasks for the near term."

This significant attack occurred a day ahead of scheduled ceasefire talks with Russia in Turkey. Reuters reported obtaining a copy of Ukraine’s demands for these talks, which reportedly include a "full and unconditional ceasefire" and a refusal to remain diplomatically neutral.

Separately, NewsNation confirmed that US President Donald Trump was not informed in advance of the Ukrainian attack. An administration official told the website that the President was not given prior notice of the drone strike.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)