Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that rescue work was ongoing to save hundreds of people still believed to be trapped under the rubble of a bombed theater in the besieged city of Mariupol, Reuters reported.

Earlier, human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova reported that 130 survivors had been rescued from the rubble, but said there was still no information on more than 1,000 other people who were believed to have been sheltering there when the bomb fell.

"Rescuers are working. There is only this information: 130 people are alive and have been taken out. The rest are waiting for help," Denisova was quoted as having said on national television.

"According to our data there are still more than 1,300 people there who are in these basements, in that bomb shelter," she added, referring to underground shelters below the theater.

Zelenskyy later said in an online video address, "There are still hundreds of Mariupol residents under the rubble. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work."

Ukrainian officials on Wednesday said that the theater in Mariupol had been struck by Russian forces. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said hundreds of civilians had been hiding inside the theater, calling the bombing a "horrendous war crime."

On Thursday, Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini offered Italy’s help in rebuilding the theater.

“Italy is ready to rebuild the Theater of Mariupol. The cabinet of Ministers has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theaters of all countries belong to the whole humanity #worldheritage,” Franceschini tweeted.

Zelenskyy thanked the Italian official, writing, “You set a good example to follow. Together we will rebuild the country to the last brick.”

