Ukraine claims tonight (Wednesday) that Russian military forces bombed a theater where more than 1,000 civilians were hiding in the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

The theater was completely destroyed and there is concern for the lives of hundreds of people trapped inside.

"Another horrific war crime in Mariupol," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

US President Joe Biden has announced the transfer of $800 million in aid to Ukraine, including advanced UAVs and air defense systems.

"The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price," Biden said. "America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we're adding to today and we're going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead."

"I want to be honest with you," the US President said. "This could be a long and difficult battle. But the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin's immoral, unethical attacks on civilian population."

According to the White House, the $800 million in security assistance will provide Ukraine with: 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 drones, "over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds," 25,000 sets of body armor, 25,000 helmets, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, 400 shotguns, as well as "2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems."

As reported earlier by INN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenskyy addressed members of the US Congress Wednesday and asked for America to take action to save his country from Russia's invasion, including the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," Zelenskyy said via video address.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelensky said. "Just remember it, remember, September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn US cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment."

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values," he said. "It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our own country, choosing our own future. Against our desire for happiness, against our national dream, just like the same dreams you have, you, Americans. Just like anyone else in the United States."

"We propose to create an association ... a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives," he said.

Zelenskyy will also address the Knesset this coming Sunday.