Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini on Thursday offered Italy’s help in rebuilding a theater that was bombed earlier this week in Ukraine while hundreds of people were hiding inside, The Hill reports.

“Italy is ready to rebuild the Theatre of Mariupol. The cabinet of Ministers has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theaters of all countries belong to the whole humanity #worldheritage,” Franceschini tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Italian official, writing, “You set a good example to follow. Together we will rebuild the country to the last brick.”

Ukrainian officials on Wednesday said that a theater in Mariupol had been struck by Russian forces. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said hundreds of civilians had been hiding inside the theater, calling the bombing a "horrendous war crime."

Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”.

On Thursday, Biden doubled down on his criticism of Putin, calling the Russian leader a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug".

Later in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he personally believes war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.

"Yesterday, President Biden said that in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree," Blinken said.

"Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he added.