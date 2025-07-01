Students from the Perlyna-Chabad Jewish School in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian drone, sent a touching letter of encouragement to the students of Gsharim School, which was hit by an Iranian missile. "As people who went through the same experience, it was important for us to show support and solidarity with our brothers and sisters," said Kyiv's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovich ._

The students of Gsharim School for special education, run by "Ohel Sarah," were moved this week to receive a letter of strength and support from the students of the Perlyna-Chabad Jewish School in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian drone a few months ago. "We know exactly what you are going through. Our school was also hit a few months ago by an attack from evil enemies. We also experienced fear, confusion, and tears," the Jewish students from Kyiv shared.

Just like Gsharim School, which was hit at night when it was empty, the drone attack in Kyiv also occurred hours before the 200 students were scheduled to arrive. "We also wondered what would happen and how we would continue now? But we got up together, fixed the damage to our school, and went back to learning and smiling," the Kyiv students encouraged their Israeli friends.

"As people who went through the same experience, it was important for us to show support and solidarity with our brothers and sisters at 'Gsharim' School," said Kyiv's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovich. "Iran is a terrorist state that spreads darkness and evil in the world. A large portion of the drones that hit Kyiv are made in Iran. Despite the repeated attacks, we will not give in and will continue to spread the light that will, with God's help, drive out the darkness."

"We want to tell you that, with God's help, you will get through this too. You will also get back on your feet, go back to painting, singing, hugging your friends, and being with your teachers. You will have a home again, even better than it was," the Perlyna-Chabad students from Kyiv wrote in their letter. "We are with you, praying for you from Kyiv and sending you a big hug of faith, hope, and love. Stay strong," they concluded their moving letter.

Mrs. Malka Weinberg, the director of Ohel Sarah, said the students were very happy to receive the letter from Kyiv, which included drawings and a heartfelt video. "This mutual responsibility is very moving for us. Their story especially strengthened us and showed us that, with God's help, we will also return to the destroyed school, rebuild it, and develop it into a place that is even bigger and more invested than it was before. We will not let terror win." Ohel Sarah is currently preparing to return to studies in a temporary facility allocated at one of the schools in the city.