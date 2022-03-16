US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris' office said.

"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19," said Sabrina Singh, Harris’ deputy press secretary.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," she added.

Harris was to participate in an Equal Pay Day event at the White House on Tuesday evening.

In December, Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after she came in close contact with a staff member who had tested positive for the virus.

Several high profile Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

In late October, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19. Psaki, who is vaccinated and had mild symptoms, returned to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus several weeks before that and self-isolated at home.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.