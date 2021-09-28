State Department spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

"After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days," Price said, according to Reuters.

"I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines," he added.

Price had been in close contact last week with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a call with reporters on Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said Blinken had tested negative as recently as Monday morning.

She added that none of the other members of the traveling party were currently showing symptoms.

