A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s are hospitalized in serious condition with complications from coronavirus infections at Rambam Medical Center.

Recent data has shown an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Israel, and the hospital said that the two "are being treated in a respiratory intensive care unit at the medical center, where the man, whose condition is defined as more severe, is connected to an ECMO device, which supports the functioning of the heart and lungs."

In the last few weeks, there has been an increase in the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Last week an average of 77 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 daily.

70 people are hospitalized in hospitals across the country, of whom between 10 and 16 are in serious condition. According to data from the Health Ministry, there are currently 706 coronavirus patients in Israel.

This is still far less than the number of patients at the height of the pandemic, and current strains are considered less deadly than the original coronavirus strains.