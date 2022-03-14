Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Monday morning gave a statement together with Slovak Minister of Foreign & European Affairs Ivan Korčok.

Lapid left Israel Saturday night for diplomatic visits to two countries bordering Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs in Bratislava, Lapid said: “Israel, like Slovakia, condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and calls for an end to the fighting. There is no justification for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and there is no justification for attacks on a civilian population.”

“Israel will do everything it can to assist mediation efforts, to stop the shooting and restore peace. We are working together with our greatest ally, the United States, and our European friends, to prevent the continuation of this tragedy.

“Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”