Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will depart Saturday night for diplomatic visits to two countries bordering Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Foreign Ministry personnel who have been working on the ground on an emergency basis for over two weeks. He will also meet with heads of state and discuss with them the situation in Europe and bilateral relations with Israel.

On Sunday, the Foreign Minister will meet in Bucharest with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. The Foreign Ministers will give statements to the press at the end of their meeting.

Additionally, Lapid will visit the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine, and will meet with Foreign Ministry personnel who have been working at the crossing for the past two weeks to rescue Israelis and Jews from Ukraine and assist refugees crossing the border.

The Foreign Minister will receive an overview of what is happening from the Israeli Ambassador to Romania and the head of the Romanian emergency services.

On Monday, Lapid will meet in Bratislava with President Zuzana Čaputová and Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok. The Foreign Ministers will give statements to the press at the end of their meeting.