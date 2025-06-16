לפיד בחדר נכדתו שניזוק עוז שכטר

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid visited his son's apartment in Tel Aviv this morning (Monday), which was damaged in the Iranian missile barrage on the city. He shared that shards of glass fell near his infant granddaughter’s bed.

According to Lapid, the bedroom of his one-year-and-one-month-old granddaughter was hit, and glass fragments landed exactly where her head usually rests.

“I’m telling everyone—stay safe and follow the Home Front Command’s instructions,” Lapid said. “Stay in protected rooms. Don’t take risks.”