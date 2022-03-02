Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk

A senior US defense official on Tuesday told Axios that 80% of Russia's combat power assembled on the Ukraine border is now committed to the war.

The official also told Axios that Russia's advance on Kyiv has stalled, and Russian morale may be dropping.

"A lot of these soldiers are conscripts who have never been in combat before," the official told Axios. "Some of them, we believe, weren't even told they were gonna be in combat."

The site also quoted Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov as promising that any Russian soldier voluntarily surrendering to Ukrainian captivity will receive the equivalent of $47,000.

On Tuesday night, Russia warned Ukrainians who live next to military sites in Kyiv to evacuate their homes ahead of airstrikes. Early on Wednesday morning, Russia entered the city of Kharkiv.

Other reports indicate that overnight, the southern city of Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces.