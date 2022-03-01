The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday called on Kyiv citizens living near military installations to evacuate their homes, ahead of airstrikes in the area.

Russian forces on Tuesday pounded Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. The government building building was struck, and the Ukrainian Health Ministry stated that ten people were killed and 35 wounded in the bombings.

Despite the intensity of Russia’s attacks, no major cities have been captured since the invasion began last Thursday.

More than half a million civilians have fled the country as of Monday, the United Nations said, most of them. The bulk of the refugees who have already left the country are currently in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel slammed the Israeli Interior Ministry Tuesday, blasting its decision not to accept Ukrainian refugees from Poland or Hungary.

Ambassador Yevhen Korniichuk told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday that he was disappointed by Israel’s decision, comparing Ukrainian war refugees to Jews seeking shelter from the Holocaust during World War II.

“Dozens of Ukrainian citizens were sent back from Ben Gurion International Airport to the countries from which came over the past few days,” said Korniichuk. “Thousands of Righteous Gentiles in Ukraine saved Jews during the Holocaust.”

“This is a humanitarian issue, and I ask that it be reconsidered. Demanding cash guarantees of 10,000 or 20,000 shekels is very difficult. We are asking for your help. They aren’t coming here to work. They are fleeing war.”

Korniichuk said that the Ukraine is now under attack by Belarus, and faces war on two fronts.

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett touted Israel’s neutrality in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that Israel is one of the few countries which can be a “credible” player with direct access to both sides.

Speaking during a visit to Mossad headquarters Tuesday, Bennett said his government had maintained a “careful line” during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“From day one Israel has taken a careful line on Ukraine that allowed us to maintain our interests and to be one of the only credible players that can speak directly to both parties and help. We are helping – quietly.”

Bennett’s comments on the Ukraine-Russia conflict come following Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s vow Monday that Israel would back a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Today is the fifth day of the war in Ukraine," Lapid said Monday afternoon. "The UN will vote today or tomorrow on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Israel will cosponsor and vote in favor of the resolution, together with a decisive majority of the world’s countries."

Lapid also hinted at Israeli sanctions on Russia, and urged government ministers not to help Russian oligarchs, even if they have Israeli citizenship.