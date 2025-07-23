סער בפגישה עם הנשיא זלנסקי יוסי פונס, לע״ם

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

During the meeting, which Sa'ar described as "good and friendly," the minister expressed his appreciation for the people of Ukraine, who have been facing a tough war for three and a half years.

The two discussed the importance of tightening bilateral relations between our nations, the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran.

Sa'ar asked the President to lead to the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization in the Ukrainian Parliament.

He also explained the necessity of the immediate activation of the SnapBack by the E-3 countries (Germany, France, and the UK) and restoring sanctions on Iran.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the President with the Dinah Project's report on Hamas’s crimes of rape and sexual violence on October 7th.

Earlier in the day, Sa'ar visited Babi Yar, and during the meeting, he thanked President Zelenskyy for his commitment and actions toward safeguarding the memory of the Holocaust.