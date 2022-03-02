The war in Ukraine is entering its seventh day: The Ukrainian army announced early Wednesday morning that Russian soldiers had landed in the city of Kharkiv overnight and attacked a local hospital.

"There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

Meanwhile, reports overnight indicated that the southern city of Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile hit a residential building in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. Four people were killed, including a child.

It is believed the missile was aimed at a nearby Air Force base, but hit the heart of a residential neighborhood instead.

On Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said that Ukraine had foiled an assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky by Chechens.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said, according to The Telegraph, that an "elite group" of Chechens had arrived in Kyiv to kill the Ukrainian president.

He said they were in two units, one of which was captured, while the other was under fire from Ukrainian forces.

And, later on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address, in which he extensively spoke about the Ukraine war and vowed continued sanctions against Russia.

“The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchs. We are joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for you. Tonight, I am announcing we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights,” said Biden, thus confirming comments made earlier by US officials to the Reuters news agency.