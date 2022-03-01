The Arab League on Monday expressed concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for a "diplomatic solution", AFP reported.

Most Arab countries so far have not come down on one side or the other in the war. Middle East and North African governments are cautious in their response to Russia, a major supplier of the region's wheat and weapons.

At the same time they do not want to alienate the United States, which supports Ukraine and is a historic ally of major powers in the Middle East.

After an extraordinary meeting held on the fifth day of Russia's invasion, the 22-member Cairo-based League issued a statement reflecting its wish not to offend anyone.

It recalled "the importance of respecting the principles of international law", while pleading for "restraint" and a "diplomatic solution".

The bloc said its members pledged to cooperate to ensure the safety of its citizens, mainly students, thousands of whom are stranded in Ukraine.

The Gulf, long aligned with Washington, has stayed largely silent on the conflict. On Friday, the United Arab Emirates joined India and China in abstaining in voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of Moscow's troops from Ukraine.

Russia ultimately used its veto power against the US-authored resolution.

Syria leans clearly towards Moscow, as Russia has aided Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in his years-long war against rebels seeking to oust him.

Syria was thrown out of the Arab League in November of 2011 over its violent response to opposition dissent, though there were subsequent reports indicating that it could be readmitted to the body.