Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bar feels well and continues to work from home in isolation, in accordance with Ministry of Health procedures.

On Saturday, 5,987 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Israel, after 36,106 tests were performed.

646 patients in serious condition are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals, of whom 232 are on ventilators. To date, 10,126 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel.