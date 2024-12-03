The US House Subcommittee released the final report last night (Tuesday) regarding the circumstances of the outbreak of the coronavirus after two years of investigation.

According to the report, which spans over 500 pages, the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Most US intelligence agencies claim that the virus was not genetically engineered, but it is still not entirely clear how the pandemic began.

Committee members said that if there were natural evidence of the coronavirus, it would have already surfaced.

The World Health Organization had previously criticized China's lack of transparency regarding the pandemic: "The lack of data disclosure is simply unforgivable. The longer it takes to understand the origins of the pandemic, the harder it becomes to answer the question, and the world becomes less safe."

The committee, led by Republicans, praised Trump's handling of the pandemic outbreak and criticized the Biden administration's vaccine campaign, which the committee claims "contributed to the public's distrust of coronavirus shots and vaccines in general."