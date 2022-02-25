Israel's ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, was summoned on Friday for a conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The meeting took place a day after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An Israeli official quoted by Kan 11 News described the meeting as "a complex conversation - but not a reprimand".

Ynet reported that Bogdanov asked the Israeli ambassador, "How can you protect Nazis?" Ben Zvi, in response, presented Israel's position regarding its concern over the situation and its hopes that the hostilities would come to an end.

Lapid on Thursday issued Israel’s first public criticism of Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, saying that “the Russian attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order. Israel condemns that attack, and is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens.”

Prior to Lapid’s comments, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty but refrained from openly criticizing Russia. Lapid noted in his remarks on Thursday that Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia.

