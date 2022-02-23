Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that it backs Ukraine’s territorial integrity, marking Israel’s first official response to Russia’s contentious decision to recognize portions of eastern Ukraine as independent.

In a statement released by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wednesday afternoon, Israel said it backs Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but carefully avoided any mention of Russia, and refrained from references to “invasion”, despite Western powers – including the US and UK – repeatedly condemning Russia’s recent moves as de facto invasion.

“Israel shares the concern of the international community regarding the steps taken in eastern Ukraine and the serious escalation in the situation,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Israel hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked.”

“Israel supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Sidestepping the political front, the Foreign Ministry statement emphasized Israel’s concerns for Israeli citizens and Ukrainian Jews should a full conflict erupt between Russia and Ukraine.

“Israel is concerned about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in Ukraine and the welfare of the large Jewish community in the country. Israel is ready and willing to immediately transfer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its needs and is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the matter.”

“Israel is continuing to engage in dialogue with its partners on ways to get the diplomatic efforts back on track.”

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order recognizing the independence of pro-Russian separatist groups and their associated territory in eastern Ukraine.

Hours later, Putin ordered his defense ministry to dispatch "peacekeepers" to Donetsk and Luhansk, eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, Reuters reported.

The move prompted condemnation by Western powers, which accused Russia of effectively 'invading' Ukraine with the recognition of independence.

The UK vowed additional punitive sanctions against Russia following the move, while Germany announced it would freeze authorization for the planned Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline from Russia.